637 Roaming Road Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3brm 2 bath home that is clean and ready for you to move in. The landlord has just added new carpet and the home has fresh paint. It has an open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. The living area features a wood burning fireplace. You will have plenty of closet space in the Master bedroom and another huge storage closet in the hall. The large back yard will give your family room to grill and enjoy being outdoors. The home is located close to schools and shopping areas in Allen.