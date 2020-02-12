All apartments in Allen
637 Roaming Road Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 10:27 AM

637 Roaming Road Drive

637 Roaming Road Drive · No Longer Available
Location

637 Roaming Road Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3brm 2 bath home that is clean and ready for you to move in. The landlord has just added new carpet and the home has fresh paint. It has an open concept living room, dining area and kitchen. The living area features a wood burning fireplace. You will have plenty of closet space in the Master bedroom and another huge storage closet in the hall. The large back yard will give your family room to grill and enjoy being outdoors. The home is located close to schools and shopping areas in Allen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

