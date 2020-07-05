622 Willow Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home in lovely neighborhood near Elementary School. Hardwood floors and gas starter fireplace in the living area. Large island kitchen features Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, built-in microwave and a very nice refrigerator included. Spacious living room overlooks the covered patio. Upstairs master bedroom offers dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. You will love the large covered patio for entertaining family and friends. Pets are case-by-case.