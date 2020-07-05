All apartments in Allen
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

622 Willow Oak Drive

622 Willow Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

622 Willow Oak Street, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home in lovely neighborhood near Elementary School. Hardwood floors and gas starter fireplace in the living area. Large island kitchen features Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, built-in microwave and a very nice refrigerator included. Spacious living room overlooks the covered patio. Upstairs master bedroom offers dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. You will love the large covered patio for entertaining family and friends. Pets are case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Willow Oak Drive have any available units?
622 Willow Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Willow Oak Drive have?
Some of 622 Willow Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Willow Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
622 Willow Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Willow Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Willow Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 622 Willow Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 622 Willow Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 622 Willow Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Willow Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Willow Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 622 Willow Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 622 Willow Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 622 Willow Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Willow Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Willow Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

