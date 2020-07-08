617 Regency Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Lots of storage and large rooms make this the perfect family home with low maintenance. Built in microwave, Gas range, lots of cabinet space and full size washer dryer area. Gas fireplace, large living area down. Up 3 bedrooms and 2 baths

with large walk in closets. Master bath is enormous, great views from the master bedroom. Community pool. All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Refrigerator and Washer&Dryer are Included. Home is available for lease from July 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com