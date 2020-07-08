All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:23 AM

617 Regency Drive

617 Regency Drive · No Longer Available
Location

617 Regency Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Lots of storage and large rooms make this the perfect family home with low maintenance. Built in microwave, Gas range, lots of cabinet space and full size washer dryer area. Gas fireplace, large living area down. Up 3 bedrooms and 2 baths
with large walk in closets. Master bath is enormous, great views from the master bedroom. Community pool. All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Refrigerator and Washer&Dryer are Included. Home is available for lease from July 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Regency Drive have any available units?
617 Regency Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Regency Drive have?
Some of 617 Regency Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Regency Drive currently offering any rent specials?
617 Regency Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Regency Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Regency Drive is pet friendly.
Does 617 Regency Drive offer parking?
Yes, 617 Regency Drive offers parking.
Does 617 Regency Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Regency Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Regency Drive have a pool?
Yes, 617 Regency Drive has a pool.
Does 617 Regency Drive have accessible units?
No, 617 Regency Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Regency Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Regency Drive has units with dishwashers.

