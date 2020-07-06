612 Rainforest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Huntington home with large, private backyard backing to trees, creek and greenbelt! Large covered outdoor living area. And what a location: near amenity center, hike and bike trail, nature preserve and award winning Boon Elementary. Many features such as plantation shutters, hardwoods on most of the bottom floor, heavy moldings. Many rooms have windows viewing the beautiful trees. Spacious family room open to the kitchen which includes gas cooking. No pets. Minimum one year lease.