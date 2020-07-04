612 Club Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very Beautiful and Cozy 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath 2016 Built house in West Allen. Great Location, near Hwy 75 & 121, Allen Premium Outlet mall. Gorgeous Brick and Stone elevation. Modern Style home featuring open floor plan with Vaulted Ceiling, plenty of natural Light throughout the home. Gourmet style kitchen with Granite Counter top, SS Appliances, a large Island, Gas Cook Top, Wood floor throughout first floor. Iron Spindles, Built in Mud Room, Tank less Water Heater. Radiant Barrier, low E Windows and upgraded Carpet. Sprinkler System.