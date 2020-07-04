All apartments in Allen
612 Club Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 Club Drive

612 Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Club Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Beautiful and Cozy 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath 2016 Built house in West Allen. Great Location, near Hwy 75 & 121, Allen Premium Outlet mall. Gorgeous Brick and Stone elevation. Modern Style home featuring open floor plan with Vaulted Ceiling, plenty of natural Light throughout the home. Gourmet style kitchen with Granite Counter top, SS Appliances, a large Island, Gas Cook Top, Wood floor throughout first floor. Iron Spindles, Built in Mud Room, Tank less Water Heater. Radiant Barrier, low E Windows and upgraded Carpet. Sprinkler System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Club Drive have any available units?
612 Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Club Drive have?
Some of 612 Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 612 Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 612 Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Club Drive offers parking.
Does 612 Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Club Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

