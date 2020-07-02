609 Herefordshire Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

MUST SEE!!! Allen 5, 2.5 Bath 3200+ sqft Home w/Pool & Spa in the Bethany Lakes Park area - This gorgeous 3200+ sqft home is perfectly located to the Bethany Lakes Park area. Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 living areas, excellent backyard pool and spa, 4'x6' storage shed for pool supplies, open living and kitchen design, wall of windows along back wall of house looking into pool area, hardwood floors downstairs, tile for wet areas, huge game room, 4 large secondary bedrooms upstairs, all bedrooms have walk-in closets, plantation shutters, refrigerator, washer & dryer, breakfast table, and 2-car garage plus 2-car covered parking. Upstairs is perfect for entertainment! Walk to Bethany Lakes Parks year-round events like fishing in 4 ponds, hiking & bike trails, picnic areas, and Summer Music in the Park. Owners will pay for weekly pool service. Tenant pays all other expenses. Pets are acceptable.



Directions: When driving north on S. Greenville Ave. Turn east on E. Main Street. Turn south on S. Allen Heights Drive. Turn east on Shadow Lakes Blvd. Turn north on Huntington Lane. Turn east on Herefordshire Lane. House on the right-side of the street.



