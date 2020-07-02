All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:16 AM

609 Herefordshire Lane

609 Herefordshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

609 Herefordshire Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
MUST SEE!!! Allen 5, 2.5 Bath 3200+ sqft Home w/Pool & Spa in the Bethany Lakes Park area - This gorgeous 3200+ sqft home is perfectly located to the Bethany Lakes Park area. Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 living areas, excellent backyard pool and spa, 4'x6' storage shed for pool supplies, open living and kitchen design, wall of windows along back wall of house looking into pool area, hardwood floors downstairs, tile for wet areas, huge game room, 4 large secondary bedrooms upstairs, all bedrooms have walk-in closets, plantation shutters, refrigerator, washer & dryer, breakfast table, and 2-car garage plus 2-car covered parking. Upstairs is perfect for entertainment! Walk to Bethany Lakes Parks year-round events like fishing in 4 ponds, hiking & bike trails, picnic areas, and Summer Music in the Park. Owners will pay for weekly pool service. Tenant pays all other expenses. Pets are acceptable.

Directions: When driving north on S. Greenville Ave. Turn east on E. Main Street. Turn south on S. Allen Heights Drive. Turn east on Shadow Lakes Blvd. Turn north on Huntington Lane. Turn east on Herefordshire Lane. House on the right-side of the street.

(RLNE5019417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Herefordshire Lane have any available units?
609 Herefordshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Herefordshire Lane have?
Some of 609 Herefordshire Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Herefordshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
609 Herefordshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Herefordshire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Herefordshire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 609 Herefordshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 609 Herefordshire Lane offers parking.
Does 609 Herefordshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Herefordshire Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Herefordshire Lane have a pool?
Yes, 609 Herefordshire Lane has a pool.
Does 609 Herefordshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 609 Herefordshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Herefordshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Herefordshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

