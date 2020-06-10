608 Heartland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Nice and bright 4BD-3BA-2CAR Home in charming Allen community and highly desirable Allen ISD! Beautiful open floorplan with Master Suite and 2nd bedroom down with adjacent full bath. Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light throughout the house. Open concept kitchen features granite countertop and SS appliances. Generously sized 2 bedrooms up with huge Game Room overlooking entire downstairs living areas. Conveniently located minutes from I-75 and Watters Creek shopping area! Fridge, washer and dryer can stay in the house. Carpet will be shampooed again before moving in. Blinds will be installed.