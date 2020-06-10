All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

608 Heartland Drive

608 Heartland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 Heartland Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Nice and bright 4BD-3BA-2CAR Home in charming Allen community and highly desirable Allen ISD! Beautiful open floorplan with Master Suite and 2nd bedroom down with adjacent full bath. Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light throughout the house. Open concept kitchen features granite countertop and SS appliances. Generously sized 2 bedrooms up with huge Game Room overlooking entire downstairs living areas. Conveniently located minutes from I-75 and Watters Creek shopping area! Fridge, washer and dryer can stay in the house. Carpet will be shampooed again before moving in. Blinds will be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Heartland Drive have any available units?
608 Heartland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Heartland Drive have?
Some of 608 Heartland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Heartland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 Heartland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Heartland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 608 Heartland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 608 Heartland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 608 Heartland Drive offers parking.
Does 608 Heartland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Heartland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Heartland Drive have a pool?
No, 608 Heartland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 608 Heartland Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 Heartland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Heartland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Heartland Drive has units with dishwashers.

