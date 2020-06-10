606 Ironwood Drive

Amenities

ACCEPTED APP & WAITING ON DEPOSIT. Cute home on a quiet street! Huge family room with a corner wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has updated kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances –dishwasher, refrigerator and range. The dining area and kitchen overlooks a large covered porch and backyard. Tile floors in the kitchen, baths & laundry. Laminate wood floors in the family room, dining room and entry. Chic plantation shutters! Large master bedroom with ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath updated with granite counter top, under mount sink, faucets & tile tub surround. Utility closet in the hall. Energy efficient windows. Backyard is large and has storage building with electric and AC. Move-in ready!