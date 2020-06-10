All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
606 Ironwood Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:22 AM

606 Ironwood Drive

606 Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

606 Ironwood Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
ACCEPTED APP & WAITING ON DEPOSIT. Cute home on a quiet street! Huge family room with a corner wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has updated kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances –dishwasher, refrigerator and range. The dining area and kitchen overlooks a large covered porch and backyard. Tile floors in the kitchen, baths & laundry. Laminate wood floors in the family room, dining room and entry. Chic plantation shutters! Large master bedroom with ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath updated with granite counter top, under mount sink, faucets & tile tub surround. Utility closet in the hall. Energy efficient windows. Backyard is large and has storage building with electric and AC. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Ironwood Drive have any available units?
606 Ironwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Ironwood Drive have?
Some of 606 Ironwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Ironwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
606 Ironwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Ironwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 606 Ironwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 606 Ironwood Drive offer parking?
No, 606 Ironwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 606 Ironwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Ironwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Ironwood Drive have a pool?
No, 606 Ironwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 606 Ironwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 606 Ironwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Ironwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Ironwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

