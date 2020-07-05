603 Rockcrossing Lane

Amenities

Awesome Home for Lease in Allen! GAS stove. SS appliances. Sought After Erecksen Middle School Robotic school. Perfect for the mother in law suite. Lots of Space and large backyard. Great location, easy access to Highway 75 and Premium Outlet. Walmart, Target, Tom Thumb, Home Depot, Medical Centers and so forth are about 5 minutes drive; House offers contemporary style with hardwood floor through the 1st floor. Bonus Storage building outside in the backyard that blends in with the house. 2 full bathrooms downstairs & 2 bedrooms. Gorgeous custom color scheme of grey.