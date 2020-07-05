All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:35 AM

603 Rockcrossing Lane

603 Rockcrossing Ln · No Longer Available
Location

603 Rockcrossing Ln, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Home for Lease in Allen! GAS stove. SS appliances. Sought After Erecksen Middle School Robotic school. Perfect for the mother in law suite. Lots of Space and large backyard. Great location, easy access to Highway 75 and Premium Outlet. Walmart, Target, Tom Thumb, Home Depot, Medical Centers and so forth are about 5 minutes drive; House offers contemporary style with hardwood floor through the 1st floor. Bonus Storage building outside in the backyard that blends in with the house. 2 full bathrooms downstairs & 2 bedrooms. Gorgeous custom color scheme of grey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Rockcrossing Lane have any available units?
603 Rockcrossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 Rockcrossing Lane have?
Some of 603 Rockcrossing Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Rockcrossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
603 Rockcrossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Rockcrossing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 603 Rockcrossing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 603 Rockcrossing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 603 Rockcrossing Lane offers parking.
Does 603 Rockcrossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Rockcrossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Rockcrossing Lane have a pool?
No, 603 Rockcrossing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 603 Rockcrossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 603 Rockcrossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Rockcrossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Rockcrossing Lane has units with dishwashers.

