Home
/
Allen, TX
/
600 Harvest Mountain Court
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:22 AM

600 Harvest Mountain Court

600 Harvest Mountain Court · No Longer Available
Location

600 Harvest Mountain Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Fall in love with this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom brick home with an immaculate drive-up appeal. The interior features hardwood floors, an abundance of natural light, crown molding, & open concept. The dreamy kitchen boasts stylish white cabinets, granite counters, an island & stainless steel appliances. The extensive living room showcases tall windows & has a beautiful fireplace as a centerpiece. Luxurious master bedrooms complete with an ensuite bath that includes a walk-in shower, spa-styled tub, & great counter space. Fantastic home features spacious additional bedrooms, a media room, & an extensive backyard! Only 5 minutes away is a community pool along with a basketball court and playground nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Harvest Mountain Court have any available units?
600 Harvest Mountain Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Harvest Mountain Court have?
Some of 600 Harvest Mountain Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Harvest Mountain Court currently offering any rent specials?
600 Harvest Mountain Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Harvest Mountain Court pet-friendly?
No, 600 Harvest Mountain Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 600 Harvest Mountain Court offer parking?
Yes, 600 Harvest Mountain Court offers parking.
Does 600 Harvest Mountain Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Harvest Mountain Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Harvest Mountain Court have a pool?
Yes, 600 Harvest Mountain Court has a pool.
Does 600 Harvest Mountain Court have accessible units?
No, 600 Harvest Mountain Court does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Harvest Mountain Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Harvest Mountain Court has units with dishwashers.

