Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ATTRACTIVE CUL DE SAC LOCATION ACROSS STREET FROM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, PLAYGROUND, GREENBELT.

GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES. FRESHLY PAINTED (NO POPCORN) AND SPARKLING. GALLEY KITCHEN WITH NEW DISHWASHER, NICE BREAKFAST AREA, SEPARATE UTILITY ROOM AND 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

LIVING ROOM HAS CORNER FIREPLACE AND ADJOINS OFFICE -STUDY WITH BUILT-INS. THREE BEDROOMS FEATURING UPDATED BATHS. FENCED BACK YARD WITH PATIO. ONE YEAR LEASE TENANT RESERVES RIGHT TO APPROVE PET.