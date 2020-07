Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful professional remodel just completed! All the goodies, granite in the kitchen and baths, newly updated appliances, flooring, fixtures-you will love it. Study has a closet so could easily be a fourth bedroom. Spacious, open floor plan feels even bigger than it is. Brand New Carpet, Freshly painted whole house, New garage door