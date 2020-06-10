All apartments in Allen
534 Fairhaven Dr

534 Fairhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

534 Fairhaven Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Geat brick home in Allen! - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home. Living room area has fireplace. Call to view today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4931789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Fairhaven Dr have any available units?
534 Fairhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 534 Fairhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
534 Fairhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Fairhaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 534 Fairhaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 534 Fairhaven Dr offer parking?
No, 534 Fairhaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 534 Fairhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Fairhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Fairhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 534 Fairhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 534 Fairhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 534 Fairhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Fairhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Fairhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Fairhaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Fairhaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

