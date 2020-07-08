All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 529 Cedar Elm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
529 Cedar Elm Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:15 PM

529 Cedar Elm Lane

529 Cedar Elm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

529 Cedar Elm Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available for lease now! Virtual tour available too! Welcome to this inviting, updated corner unit ready for immediate move-in! This home features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 rear covered parking spaces. Relax in the generously sized living area with a beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace as the focal point and tons of natural light. Kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space plus all appliances and includes the refrigerator. Washer and dryer are also included. Lawn care will be provided by landlord, with tenant responsible for scheduled watering. Located minutes from 75 and Watters Creek for great shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Cedar Elm Lane have any available units?
529 Cedar Elm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Cedar Elm Lane have?
Some of 529 Cedar Elm Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Cedar Elm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
529 Cedar Elm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Cedar Elm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 529 Cedar Elm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 529 Cedar Elm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 529 Cedar Elm Lane offers parking.
Does 529 Cedar Elm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 Cedar Elm Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Cedar Elm Lane have a pool?
No, 529 Cedar Elm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 529 Cedar Elm Lane have accessible units?
No, 529 Cedar Elm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Cedar Elm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Cedar Elm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary