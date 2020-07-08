529 Cedar Elm Lane

Amenities

Available for lease now! Virtual tour available too! Welcome to this inviting, updated corner unit ready for immediate move-in! This home features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 rear covered parking spaces. Relax in the generously sized living area with a beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace as the focal point and tons of natural light. Kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space plus all appliances and includes the refrigerator. Washer and dryer are also included. Lawn care will be provided by landlord, with tenant responsible for scheduled watering. Located minutes from 75 and Watters Creek for great shopping, dining and entertainment options.