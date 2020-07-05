515 Hanover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

New garage door opener with remote +WIFI . Recently updated brick home. Practical floor plan clean and bright. Newly installed floor. Fresh paint. Every room has new ceiling fan with lights. 2 full bathrooms, Excellent Allen schools and friendly neighborhood. Convenient location to Hwy75 and 121. Good size fenced yard with extra storage room. Move-in Ready. Long term lease welcome may qualify for discount. To qualify, need most recent pay stubs, copy of driver's license, TAR form completed and signed and app fee in place.