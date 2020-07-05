All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 515 Hanover Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
515 Hanover Drive
Last updated October 7 2019 at 2:55 AM

515 Hanover Drive

515 Hanover Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

515 Hanover Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
New garage door opener with remote +WIFI . Recently updated brick home. Practical floor plan clean and bright. Newly installed floor. Fresh paint. Every room has new ceiling fan with lights. 2 full bathrooms, Excellent Allen schools and friendly neighborhood. Convenient location to Hwy75 and 121. Good size fenced yard with extra storage room. Move-in Ready. Long term lease welcome may qualify for discount. To qualify, need most recent pay stubs, copy of driver's license, TAR form completed and signed and app fee in place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Hanover Drive have any available units?
515 Hanover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Hanover Drive have?
Some of 515 Hanover Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Hanover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Hanover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Hanover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 515 Hanover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 515 Hanover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 515 Hanover Drive offers parking.
Does 515 Hanover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Hanover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Hanover Drive have a pool?
No, 515 Hanover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 515 Hanover Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Hanover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Hanover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Hanover Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary