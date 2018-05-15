All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 22 2020

507 Pine Trail Drive

507 Pine Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Pine Trail Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath half duplex with 2 car covered parking! So much more homey than an apartment! Great open floorplan with split bedrooms. Numerous updates throughout-New paint, new laminate flooring, new carpet, newly retiled fireplace, all hardware updated to brushed nickel and more. Baths updated with new mirrors, lighting & tile. The master bedroom has fabulous storage- built in storage in the bedroom plus two closets! Two car covered parking in bath, open patio. Sorry -NO PETS, NO SMOKING- SORRY NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Pine Trail Drive have any available units?
507 Pine Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Pine Trail Drive have?
Some of 507 Pine Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Pine Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Pine Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Pine Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Pine Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 507 Pine Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 Pine Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 507 Pine Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Pine Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Pine Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 507 Pine Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 Pine Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Pine Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Pine Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Pine Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.

