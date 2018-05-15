507 Pine Trail Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Super cute, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath half duplex with 2 car covered parking! So much more homey than an apartment! Great open floorplan with split bedrooms. Numerous updates throughout-New paint, new laminate flooring, new carpet, newly retiled fireplace, all hardware updated to brushed nickel and more. Baths updated with new mirrors, lighting & tile. The master bedroom has fabulous storage- built in storage in the bedroom plus two closets! Two car covered parking in bath, open patio. Sorry -NO PETS, NO SMOKING- SORRY NO EXCEPTIONS.