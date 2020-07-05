505 Dartmouth Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful well maintained 2 story home in excellent Allen ISD. Open kitchen, study room, formal dining areas and big yard with a salt water pool. Huge rear driveway parking. Updated beautiful master bathroom with frameless shower enclosure. Nice neutral paint throughout the house. Pool and large patio that meets your entertainment needs. Additional $150 fee added to monthly rent for pool maintenance through landlord's chosen vendor. Non-smokers only. Looking for excellent credit and 3-4x income. Background, rental reference and credit check required. Use TAR application form. This is a rare find in a beautiful community. Lots of space in the backyard. Includes fridge. App fee $50 applicant above 18. Pet ok.