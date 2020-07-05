All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 505 Dartmouth Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
505 Dartmouth Lane
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 PM

505 Dartmouth Lane

505 Dartmouth Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

505 Dartmouth Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful well maintained 2 story home in excellent Allen ISD. Open kitchen, study room, formal dining areas and big yard with a salt water pool. Huge rear driveway parking. Updated beautiful master bathroom with frameless shower enclosure. Nice neutral paint throughout the house. Pool and large patio that meets your entertainment needs. Additional $150 fee added to monthly rent for pool maintenance through landlord's chosen vendor. Non-smokers only. Looking for excellent credit and 3-4x income. Background, rental reference and credit check required. Use TAR application form. This is a rare find in a beautiful community. Lots of space in the backyard. Includes fridge. App fee $50 applicant above 18. Pet ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Dartmouth Lane have any available units?
505 Dartmouth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Dartmouth Lane have?
Some of 505 Dartmouth Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Dartmouth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
505 Dartmouth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Dartmouth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Dartmouth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 505 Dartmouth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 505 Dartmouth Lane offers parking.
Does 505 Dartmouth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Dartmouth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Dartmouth Lane have a pool?
Yes, 505 Dartmouth Lane has a pool.
Does 505 Dartmouth Lane have accessible units?
No, 505 Dartmouth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Dartmouth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Dartmouth Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary