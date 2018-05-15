All apartments in Allen
419 Timberbend Trail

419 Timberbend Trail · No Longer Available
Location

419 Timberbend Trail, Allen, TX 75002
Timberbend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance and beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a shaded lawn, and a screened-in patio that is detailed with a fireplace for perfect cozy nights in. The interior is equipped with beautiful, low-maintenance flooring in the communal living rooms, cozy carpeting in the bedrooms, and lots of natural lighting in each room. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, all-white cabinetry, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Timberbend Trail have any available units?
419 Timberbend Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Timberbend Trail have?
Some of 419 Timberbend Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Timberbend Trail currently offering any rent specials?
419 Timberbend Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Timberbend Trail pet-friendly?
No, 419 Timberbend Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 419 Timberbend Trail offer parking?
Yes, 419 Timberbend Trail offers parking.
Does 419 Timberbend Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Timberbend Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Timberbend Trail have a pool?
No, 419 Timberbend Trail does not have a pool.
Does 419 Timberbend Trail have accessible units?
No, 419 Timberbend Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Timberbend Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Timberbend Trail has units with dishwashers.

