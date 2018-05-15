419 Timberbend Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance and beautifully landscaped yard, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a shaded lawn, and a screened-in patio that is detailed with a fireplace for perfect cozy nights in. The interior is equipped with beautiful, low-maintenance flooring in the communal living rooms, cozy carpeting in the bedrooms, and lots of natural lighting in each room. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, all-white cabinetry, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!