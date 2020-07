Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool coffee bar fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar pool

This one-story on a beautifully mature lot is located in a subdivision with a community pool and more! Vaulted ceilings and breezy flow adorn common areas, including kitchen with island and bench window seating. Serene open patio in partially shaded backyard. Near restaurants, coffee shops, and highly-rated schools. Accessible by Dallas North Tollway, Sam Rayburn Tollway, 75, and Bush Turnpike. See attached offer checklist and warranty info