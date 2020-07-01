417 Ellis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious corner home with circle driveway & motorized gate leads to 2 car garage & park-like backyard. Split 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Updated master includes walk in closets, marble counter tops, custom cabinets, European faucets, generous walk in rain head shower with bench & glass door. Second bath is updated too! 4th bedroom is located between kitchen & garage & over looks huge backyard. Huge living area opens to large deck for out door entertaining. The 10 ft. cedar Board on Board fence makes this home perfect for kids & entrepreneurial business with work vehicles. Rent includes lawn & landscape maintenance at beginning of month with tenant responsible for lawn maintenance on the 15th of each month.