Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:43 PM

417 Ellis Street

417 Ellis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

417 Ellis Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious corner home with circle driveway & motorized gate leads to 2 car garage & park-like backyard. Split 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Updated master includes walk in closets, marble counter tops, custom cabinets, European faucets, generous walk in rain head shower with bench & glass door. Second bath is updated too! 4th bedroom is located between kitchen & garage & over looks huge backyard. Huge living area opens to large deck for out door entertaining. The 10 ft. cedar Board on Board fence makes this home perfect for kids & entrepreneurial business with work vehicles. Rent includes lawn & landscape maintenance at beginning of month with tenant responsible for lawn maintenance on the 15th of each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Ellis Street have any available units?
417 Ellis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Ellis Street have?
Some of 417 Ellis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Ellis Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 Ellis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Ellis Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 Ellis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 417 Ellis Street offer parking?
Yes, 417 Ellis Street offers parking.
Does 417 Ellis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Ellis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Ellis Street have a pool?
No, 417 Ellis Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 Ellis Street have accessible units?
No, 417 Ellis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Ellis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Ellis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

