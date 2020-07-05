415 Arrowhead Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

FABULOUS 2 STORY HIGHLAND HOME for SALE. Fully upgraded home including kitchen granite in 2020, new SS appliances, and all brand new hardwood flooring downstairs. Upstairs has brand new wool carpet, entire house has been painted with a neutral color, and has new upgraded blinds and chandeliers . Outside house has been freshly painted and cleaned. Roof replaced Jan 2020. Private study down as well as spacious in-law suite. Lg. media-gameroom up along with master bedroom and 3 other spacious bedrooms, which is very hard to find! Large pavestone patio-yard, full sprinkler system. Community pool-play area. Minutes from

Allen Outlet Mall, schools, church. Very quiet neighborhood close to highway.