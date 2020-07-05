All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
415 Arrowhead Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:20 PM

415 Arrowhead Drive

415 Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

415 Arrowhead Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
FABULOUS 2 STORY HIGHLAND HOME for SALE. Fully upgraded home including kitchen granite in 2020, new SS appliances, and all brand new hardwood flooring downstairs. Upstairs has brand new wool carpet, entire house has been painted with a neutral color, and has new upgraded blinds and chandeliers . Outside house has been freshly painted and cleaned. Roof replaced Jan 2020. Private study down as well as spacious in-law suite. Lg. media-gameroom up along with master bedroom and 3 other spacious bedrooms, which is very hard to find! Large pavestone patio-yard, full sprinkler system. Community pool-play area. Minutes from
Allen Outlet Mall, schools, church. Very quiet neighborhood close to highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
415 Arrowhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Arrowhead Drive have?
Some of 415 Arrowhead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
415 Arrowhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 415 Arrowhead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 415 Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 415 Arrowhead Drive offers parking.
Does 415 Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Arrowhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 415 Arrowhead Drive has a pool.
Does 415 Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 415 Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Arrowhead Drive has units with dishwashers.

