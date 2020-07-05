All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 413 Sunrise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
413 Sunrise Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:43 PM

413 Sunrise Drive

413 Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

413 Sunrise Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Location! Location! Location in fast growing east Allen area with good school ratings! House is very close to Allen Villiage where you can shop at Target, Wholefoods, Best Buy, many choices for fast food or fine restaurants! Convenient access to Hwy 75 and Outlet. This beautiful house has both opening ceiling in formal dining and family room! Spacious kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. Study room or you can use it as 5th bedroom! 2nd floor media room is a good addition to enjoy night-time with family! This house has a lot more waiting for you to check out! Please come to visit this beautiful house you can call HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Sunrise Drive have any available units?
413 Sunrise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Sunrise Drive have?
Some of 413 Sunrise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Sunrise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Sunrise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Sunrise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 413 Sunrise Drive offer parking?
No, 413 Sunrise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 Sunrise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Sunrise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Sunrise Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Sunrise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Sunrise Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Sunrise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Sunrise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Sunrise Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary