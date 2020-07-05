413 Sunrise Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Location! Location! Location in fast growing east Allen area with good school ratings! House is very close to Allen Villiage where you can shop at Target, Wholefoods, Best Buy, many choices for fast food or fine restaurants! Convenient access to Hwy 75 and Outlet. This beautiful house has both opening ceiling in formal dining and family room! Spacious kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. Study room or you can use it as 5th bedroom! 2nd floor media room is a good addition to enjoy night-time with family! This house has a lot more waiting for you to check out! Please come to visit this beautiful house you can call HOME!