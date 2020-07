Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom property near highly rated schools. Open kitchen features lots of counter and storage space. Living area features hardwood flooring, a beautiful fireplace and French doors that lead outside. Upstairs master suite features an attached bathroom. Entire house was recently painted and all carpets replaced. Located just steps from the community pool. Just minutes from major highways and close to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Fridge stays.