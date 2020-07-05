328 Regal Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully maintained and upgraded townhome in quiet, tree-lined neighborhood just 2 miles from Watters Creek! Backs to greenbelt for privacy and serene views. Engineered wood floors of entire house. Master bath updated with oversized tile shower, plus dual sinks, linen storage and walk-in closet! Upgrade kitchen features gas range, lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances. Family room is open to the dining room with a tile accented fireplace. Attached 2 car rear entry garage! Minutes from 75 and lots of shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Watters Creek, and a short drive to McKinney or Plano. Community has a neighborhood pool.

No Pet. Furnished for $1,850 per month.