328 Regal Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:14 AM

328 Regal Drive

328 Regal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

328 Regal Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained and upgraded townhome in quiet, tree-lined neighborhood just 2 miles from Watters Creek! Backs to greenbelt for privacy and serene views. Engineered wood floors of entire house. Master bath updated with oversized tile shower, plus dual sinks, linen storage and walk-in closet! Upgrade kitchen features gas range, lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances. Family room is open to the dining room with a tile accented fireplace. Attached 2 car rear entry garage! Minutes from 75 and lots of shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Watters Creek, and a short drive to McKinney or Plano. Community has a neighborhood pool.
No Pet. Furnished for $1,850 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Regal Drive have any available units?
328 Regal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 Regal Drive have?
Some of 328 Regal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Regal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
328 Regal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Regal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 328 Regal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 328 Regal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 328 Regal Drive offers parking.
Does 328 Regal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Regal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Regal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 328 Regal Drive has a pool.
Does 328 Regal Drive have accessible units?
No, 328 Regal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Regal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Regal Drive has units with dishwashers.

