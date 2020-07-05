325 Regal Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful townhome in great location! 3-2.1-2 car garage.Allen ISD. 2 zone AC for each floor, energy efficient, noise resistant dual pane windows and solar screens, washer dryer hook ups (separate laundry room). Master bedroom is on the main level with tall ceilings and hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms is up with large walk-in closets in each bedroom. Kitchen with gas cook top and granite countertops, dishwasher, in-sink garbage disposal. Front and back yard maintenance included. Located just minutes drive to Waters Creek area, Hwy 75 and shopping centers on Stacy rd. Application fee $25 per adult over 18, 3 months of paystubs and copy of DL. Please contact owner for showings at 415 672-4668.