All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 325 Regal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
325 Regal Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:16 PM

325 Regal Drive

325 Regal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

325 Regal Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in great location! 3-2.1-2 car garage.Allen ISD. 2 zone AC for each floor, energy efficient, noise resistant dual pane windows and solar screens, washer dryer hook ups (separate laundry room). Master bedroom is on the main level with tall ceilings and hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms is up with large walk-in closets in each bedroom. Kitchen with gas cook top and granite countertops, dishwasher, in-sink garbage disposal. Front and back yard maintenance included. Located just minutes drive to Waters Creek area, Hwy 75 and shopping centers on Stacy rd. Application fee $25 per adult over 18, 3 months of paystubs and copy of DL. Please contact owner for showings at 415 672-4668.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Regal Drive have any available units?
325 Regal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Regal Drive have?
Some of 325 Regal Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Regal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 Regal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Regal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 325 Regal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 325 Regal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 325 Regal Drive offers parking.
Does 325 Regal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Regal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Regal Drive have a pool?
No, 325 Regal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 Regal Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 Regal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Regal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Regal Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary