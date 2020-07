Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

POOL HOUSE!! New Paint Beautiful home located in a prestigious Plano school district. Spacious family room with laminated floor. Formal dining has French doors access to front porch which has fresh paint as well. Tile floor entry. Large Master room with huge bathroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms, one large game room plus one study&den&extra storage room upstairs. Nice size pool for summer fun as well as heated Spa to be ready for the winter entertainment!