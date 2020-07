Amenities

Nice home with a large lot in the heart of Allen. Nice three bedroom home with large rooms and spacious closets. French door in rear of home opens to large back yard with nice covered concrete patio. Double car garage off kitchen. Family room in front of home. Double ovens, stainless dishwasher. Easy access to highways, restaurants, shopping. Ready for a new Tenant to call it home. $40 for applicants +18. SEE doc storage for qualifying criteria