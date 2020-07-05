All apartments in Allen
300 S Malone Road
300 S Malone Road

300 South Malone Road · No Longer Available
Location

300 South Malone Road, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Ready for New Family**Charming 3 bedroom home with gas fireplace; tile entry; Luxury vinyl planks and new carpet in sleeping rooms. Galley kitchen with lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. Huge corner lot with large shaded back yard. Minutes from shopping and schools. Owner will consider 1 pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

