*Ready for New Family**Charming 3 bedroom home with gas fireplace; tile entry; Luxury vinyl planks and new carpet in sleeping rooms. Galley kitchen with lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. Huge corner lot with large shaded back yard. Minutes from shopping and schools. Owner will consider 1 pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 S Malone Road have any available units?
300 S Malone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 S Malone Road have?
Some of 300 S Malone Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 S Malone Road currently offering any rent specials?
300 S Malone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 S Malone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 S Malone Road is pet friendly.
Does 300 S Malone Road offer parking?
Yes, 300 S Malone Road offers parking.
Does 300 S Malone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 S Malone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 S Malone Road have a pool?
No, 300 S Malone Road does not have a pool.
Does 300 S Malone Road have accessible units?
No, 300 S Malone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 300 S Malone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 S Malone Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)