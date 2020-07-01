26 Brewster Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Updated Home. Charming 2 bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage on quite culdesac lot! Very quiet street. Large eat in kitchen w ceramic tile floors and backsplash. New tile wood look flooring in living, bedrooms and hall areas . Oak cabinets, butcher block counter tops, kitchen opens to family room. Large den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and brand new ceiling fans in living, bedrooms. Fresh interior paint. Master has private bath w shower & ceramic tile floor plus new vanities and lighting. Covered patio. Nice back yard. Highly acclaimed Allen ISD and close to Watters Crossing and superb shopping in the area. Don't miss this one. Perfect for first time home buyers. Barbeque grille stays with home.