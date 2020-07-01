All apartments in Allen
26 Brewster Court
26 Brewster Court

26 Brewster Court · No Longer Available
Location

26 Brewster Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Updated Home. Charming 2 bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage on quite culdesac lot! Very quiet street. Large eat in kitchen w ceramic tile floors and backsplash. New tile wood look flooring in living, bedrooms and hall areas . Oak cabinets, butcher block counter tops, kitchen opens to family room. Large den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and brand new ceiling fans in living, bedrooms. Fresh interior paint. Master has private bath w shower & ceramic tile floor plus new vanities and lighting. Covered patio. Nice back yard. Highly acclaimed Allen ISD and close to Watters Crossing and superb shopping in the area. Don't miss this one. Perfect for first time home buyers. Barbeque grille stays with home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Brewster Court have any available units?
26 Brewster Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Brewster Court have?
Some of 26 Brewster Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Brewster Court currently offering any rent specials?
26 Brewster Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Brewster Court pet-friendly?
No, 26 Brewster Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 26 Brewster Court offer parking?
Yes, 26 Brewster Court offers parking.
Does 26 Brewster Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Brewster Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Brewster Court have a pool?
No, 26 Brewster Court does not have a pool.
Does 26 Brewster Court have accessible units?
No, 26 Brewster Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Brewster Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Brewster Court has units with dishwashers.

