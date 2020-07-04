2134 Chambers Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit game room parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous home in Starcreek. This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, includes study. Great floor plan for families, master suite separate from other bedrooms. Study at front of the house. Windows have plantation shutters. Dining room is next to a kitchen that would delite any cook. Granite counter-tops, gas cooktop, SS appliances, big island allows for entertaining. Wood floors in the family room with fireplace leads out to the backyard and deck. Speaking of the yard, landscaping services included. Tile floors in common areas. Upstairs has large game room & half bath. The community has outstanding amenities including a clubhouse with fire pit, large pool, splash pad, tennis courts, walking and biking trails.