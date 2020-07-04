All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:48 AM

2134 Chambers Drive

2134 N Chambers Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2134 N Chambers Dr, Allen, TX 75013
Starcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous home in Starcreek. This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, includes study. Great floor plan for families, master suite separate from other bedrooms. Study at front of the house. Windows have plantation shutters. Dining room is next to a kitchen that would delite any cook. Granite counter-tops, gas cooktop, SS appliances, big island allows for entertaining. Wood floors in the family room with fireplace leads out to the backyard and deck. Speaking of the yard, landscaping services included. Tile floors in common areas. Upstairs has large game room & half bath. The community has outstanding amenities including a clubhouse with fire pit, large pool, splash pad, tennis courts, walking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Chambers Drive have any available units?
2134 Chambers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Chambers Drive have?
Some of 2134 Chambers Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Chambers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Chambers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Chambers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Chambers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2134 Chambers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2134 Chambers Drive offers parking.
Does 2134 Chambers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Chambers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Chambers Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2134 Chambers Drive has a pool.
Does 2134 Chambers Drive have accessible units?
No, 2134 Chambers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Chambers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 Chambers Drive has units with dishwashers.

