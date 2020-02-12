All apartments in Allen
2128 Chambers Drive

2128 N Chambers Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2128 N Chambers Dr, Allen, TX 75013
Starcreek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Quick move in in Allen. Location location, location! Starcreek beauty is well maintained with lots of new paint & flooring. Popular plan -3 BRs down & GR & Guest Suite up. Home office is located off the foyer. Master suite split from 2 other downstairs bedrooms. Lg MB easily accommodates king size furniture plus spacious walk in closet is ideal. FD sizzles with decorator walls. Open concept shows off gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space. Gas cook top is here for discriminating cooks. Roomy family room has lovely FP & TV niche. Light & bright with windows that look out to back yard. Home has lots of storage & extra closets in halls. Close to shopping, entertainment, dining and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Chambers Drive have any available units?
2128 Chambers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Chambers Drive have?
Some of 2128 Chambers Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Chambers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Chambers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Chambers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Chambers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2128 Chambers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Chambers Drive offers parking.
Does 2128 Chambers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Chambers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Chambers Drive have a pool?
No, 2128 Chambers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Chambers Drive have accessible units?
No, 2128 Chambers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Chambers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Chambers Drive has units with dishwashers.

