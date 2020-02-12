2128 Chambers Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Quick move in in Allen. Location location, location! Starcreek beauty is well maintained with lots of new paint & flooring. Popular plan -3 BRs down & GR & Guest Suite up. Home office is located off the foyer. Master suite split from 2 other downstairs bedrooms. Lg MB easily accommodates king size furniture plus spacious walk in closet is ideal. FD sizzles with decorator walls. Open concept shows off gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space. Gas cook top is here for discriminating cooks. Roomy family room has lovely FP & TV niche. Light & bright with windows that look out to back yard. Home has lots of storage & extra closets in halls. Close to shopping, entertainment, dining and major highways.