2115 Estes Park Dr.

Upscale 4BR 4Bath in Award Winning Allen ISD - Property Id: 235188



Upscale 4 BR 4 Bath 3 Car garage home in Award Winning Allen ISD! The stunning high ceiling family room overlooking gorgeous backyard takes your breath away. Large granite island in Gourmet kitchen. Secluded spacious bedroom with bay window. Study with wood panel. Highly decorated media room with built-in theater and game room with Wet Bar great for entertaining. Tons of interior upgrades: dual staircases, hand scraped wood flooring, alcove wood ceilings, crown molding, art niches! AC, WATER HEATER and ROOF replaced in 2019. Walking to elementary, community pool, trails, park and adjacent to lush greenbelt. Easy access to 121&75, minutes to shopping & dining.



HOA, Landscaping, Pest Control and Alarm are included in the rent.



Deposit: $2995



Pet friendly. Pet deposit $500.



Various options to include furniture, appliances, utilities etc.



Application fee: $40 for each applicant >= 18 year-old



Don't miss this home! https://youtu.be/wZyk_z5CoC8

