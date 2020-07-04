All apartments in Allen
2111 Arches Park Drive
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:18 PM

2111 Arches Park Drive

2111 Arches Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Arches Park Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Waterford Parks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Exceptional home in Waterford Parks in Allen. Shows like a model! Highly upgraded from top to bottom. Grand iron doors on front and back entry. Gleaming nail down hardwoods. Beautiful kitchen with gas stove, ss appliances, granite, and huge island. Breakfast area overlooks outdoor kitchen and massive covered patio, all completely landscaped. Master bedroom, office and full bath located on first floor. Master bath completely updated including frameless shower, granite and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs has three more bedrooms, full bath, game room and media room w equipment included. Fridge, washer, dryer stay for tenant. Lawn care INCLUDED. Bring your pickiest clients, they will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Arches Park Drive have any available units?
2111 Arches Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Arches Park Drive have?
Some of 2111 Arches Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Arches Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Arches Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Arches Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Arches Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2111 Arches Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Arches Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2111 Arches Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Arches Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Arches Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2111 Arches Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Arches Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2111 Arches Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Arches Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Arches Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

