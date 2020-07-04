2111 Arches Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Exceptional home in Waterford Parks in Allen. Shows like a model! Highly upgraded from top to bottom. Grand iron doors on front and back entry. Gleaming nail down hardwoods. Beautiful kitchen with gas stove, ss appliances, granite, and huge island. Breakfast area overlooks outdoor kitchen and massive covered patio, all completely landscaped. Master bedroom, office and full bath located on first floor. Master bath completely updated including frameless shower, granite and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs has three more bedrooms, full bath, game room and media room w equipment included. Fridge, washer, dryer stay for tenant. Lawn care INCLUDED. Bring your pickiest clients, they will not be disappointed!