2107 Forest Grove Estates Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Ranch style home on 2.4 acres heavily treed in Lovejoy ISD minutes from Fairview Village shopping. Custom built 4BR, 2BA stone & brick country home with mature trees with extra large covered front and back porches. Entry to this home has marble flooring with glass inlaid in the front door & wainscoting;recently installed windows, water heater, cozy living room has ceiling beams, paneling, skylight, ceiling fans, wood flooring & much more. Guest bathroom has hand painted mural. Spacious kitchen with eat-in breakfast area with built in china cabinet. Fully insulated steel workshop 1200 Sq Ft