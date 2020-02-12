All apartments in Allen
2107 Forest Grove Estates Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:45 PM

2107 Forest Grove Estates Road

2107 Forest Grove Estates Road · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Forest Grove Estates Road, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Ranch style home on 2.4 acres heavily treed in Lovejoy ISD minutes from Fairview Village shopping. Custom built 4BR, 2BA stone & brick country home with mature trees with extra large covered front and back porches. Entry to this home has marble flooring with glass inlaid in the front door & wainscoting;recently installed windows, water heater, cozy living room has ceiling beams, paneling, skylight, ceiling fans, wood flooring & much more. Guest bathroom has hand painted mural. Spacious kitchen with eat-in breakfast area with built in china cabinet. Fully insulated steel workshop 1200 Sq Ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road have any available units?
2107 Forest Grove Estates Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road have?
Some of 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Forest Grove Estates Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road offer parking?
No, 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road does not offer parking.
Does 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road have a pool?
No, 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road have accessible units?
No, 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Forest Grove Estates Road has units with dishwashers.

