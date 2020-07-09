All apartments in Allen
208 Nob Hill Place

208 Nob Hill Place · No Longer Available
Location

208 Nob Hill Place, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this 3 bed, 2 bath HUGE floor plan complete with a second living area with a closet and a half bath which could be used as a 4th bedroom. New carpet, large bedrooms, amazing well established neighborhood, large lot, vinyl windows and more! This could be the perfect home to lease and is just minutes from 75 for a quick commute. Enjoy all the features of Allen including shopping and dining just a few minutes away! Be the first to look and lease! Schedule your private showing today! At this time, the landlord will only consider a minimum of a 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Nob Hill Place have any available units?
208 Nob Hill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Nob Hill Place have?
Some of 208 Nob Hill Place's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Nob Hill Place currently offering any rent specials?
208 Nob Hill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Nob Hill Place pet-friendly?
No, 208 Nob Hill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 208 Nob Hill Place offer parking?
No, 208 Nob Hill Place does not offer parking.
Does 208 Nob Hill Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Nob Hill Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Nob Hill Place have a pool?
No, 208 Nob Hill Place does not have a pool.
Does 208 Nob Hill Place have accessible units?
No, 208 Nob Hill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Nob Hill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Nob Hill Place has units with dishwashers.

