208 Nob Hill Place

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

Welcome home to this 3 bed, 2 bath HUGE floor plan complete with a second living area with a closet and a half bath which could be used as a 4th bedroom. New carpet, large bedrooms, amazing well established neighborhood, large lot, vinyl windows and more! This could be the perfect home to lease and is just minutes from 75 for a quick commute. Enjoy all the features of Allen including shopping and dining just a few minutes away! Be the first to look and lease! Schedule your private showing today! At this time, the landlord will only consider a minimum of a 2 year lease.