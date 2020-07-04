205 Suncreek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool hot tub media room

One of a kind custom home located on 1+ acre in the heart of Allen. Convenient living with a country feel. One story floorplan with one large gameroomor 5th bedroom up. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Master suite plus a large Guest room that could serve as a second master. Master bath has been remodeled with with dual shower heads and frameless glass. The library features paneled wood and a built in desk. MEDIA room just off of the kitchen for great entertaining. The backyard is an oasis with pool, spa, cabana, extended patio and extensive landscaping. So much storage. Truly an EXECUTIVE home. Shows beauifully.