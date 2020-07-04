All apartments in Allen
205 Suncreek Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 5:59 PM

205 Suncreek Drive

205 Suncreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

205 Suncreek Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
One of a kind custom home located on 1+ acre in the heart of Allen. Convenient living with a country feel. One story floorplan with one large gameroomor 5th bedroom up. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Master suite plus a large Guest room that could serve as a second master. Master bath has been remodeled with with dual shower heads and frameless glass. The library features paneled wood and a built in desk. MEDIA room just off of the kitchen for great entertaining. The backyard is an oasis with pool, spa, cabana, extended patio and extensive landscaping. So much storage. Truly an EXECUTIVE home. Shows beauifully.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Suncreek Drive have any available units?
205 Suncreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Suncreek Drive have?
Some of 205 Suncreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Suncreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Suncreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Suncreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Suncreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 205 Suncreek Drive offer parking?
No, 205 Suncreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 205 Suncreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Suncreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Suncreek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 205 Suncreek Drive has a pool.
Does 205 Suncreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Suncreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Suncreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Suncreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

