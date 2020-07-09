All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 2038 Nottingham Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
2038 Nottingham Place
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:33 AM

2038 Nottingham Place

2038 Nottingham Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2038 Nottingham Place, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
guest suite
Two Story 4Bedrooms and 3 Bath house located in highly desired neighborhood of Custer hill Estates.This house features two bright and spacious living area,formal dining area,Large open kitchen with breakfast bar,lots of cabinets,appliances.One bedroom with full bath downstairs can be used as office or guest suite.Fenced backyard for pets and play.Close to major highways 121 and north central Expwy,shopping Allen premium outlets,restaurants etc.walking distance Exemplary Plano ISD schools.Neighborhood amenities offers hike and bike trails,community pools,Park and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 Nottingham Place have any available units?
2038 Nottingham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 Nottingham Place have?
Some of 2038 Nottingham Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 Nottingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Nottingham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Nottingham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2038 Nottingham Place is pet friendly.
Does 2038 Nottingham Place offer parking?
Yes, 2038 Nottingham Place offers parking.
Does 2038 Nottingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 Nottingham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Nottingham Place have a pool?
Yes, 2038 Nottingham Place has a pool.
Does 2038 Nottingham Place have accessible units?
No, 2038 Nottingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Nottingham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 Nottingham Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary