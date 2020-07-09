2038 Nottingham Place

Amenities

Two Story 4Bedrooms and 3 Bath house located in highly desired neighborhood of Custer hill Estates.This house features two bright and spacious living area,formal dining area,Large open kitchen with breakfast bar,lots of cabinets,appliances.One bedroom with full bath downstairs can be used as office or guest suite.Fenced backyard for pets and play.Close to major highways 121 and north central Expwy,shopping Allen premium outlets,restaurants etc.walking distance Exemplary Plano ISD schools.Neighborhood amenities offers hike and bike trails,community pools,Park and playground.