2030 Farmhouse Way

Amenities

Absolutely GORGEOUS custom brand new home in desirable Cypress Meadows, in exemplary Allen ISD, with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 half baths! Designer upgrades throughout the house! Hardwood floors in most of downstairs.

Gourmet kitchen is ideal for the chef and party, stainless steel appliances and huge island. Big living room with magnificent fireplace and ceiling beam. Spa like master bath has tons of space, garden tub and framless shower! Downstairs has second bedroom with private bath. Upstairs are three big bedrooms, two full baths, game room, media room and wet bar. Minutes to highway 121 and legacy west. Closed to shopping, dinning , public golf courses and other amenities. Window covering comes soon.