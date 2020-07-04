All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 2030 Farmhouse Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
2030 Farmhouse Way
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:12 AM

2030 Farmhouse Way

2030 Farmhouse Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2030 Farmhouse Way, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Absolutely GORGEOUS custom brand new home in desirable Cypress Meadows, in exemplary Allen ISD, with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 half baths! Designer upgrades throughout the house! Hardwood floors in most of downstairs.
Gourmet kitchen is ideal for the chef and party, stainless steel appliances and huge island. Big living room with magnificent fireplace and ceiling beam. Spa like master bath has tons of space, garden tub and framless shower! Downstairs has second bedroom with private bath. Upstairs are three big bedrooms, two full baths, game room, media room and wet bar. Minutes to highway 121 and legacy west. Closed to shopping, dinning , public golf courses and other amenities. Window covering comes soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Farmhouse Way have any available units?
2030 Farmhouse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 Farmhouse Way have?
Some of 2030 Farmhouse Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Farmhouse Way currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Farmhouse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Farmhouse Way pet-friendly?
No, 2030 Farmhouse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2030 Farmhouse Way offer parking?
Yes, 2030 Farmhouse Way offers parking.
Does 2030 Farmhouse Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 Farmhouse Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Farmhouse Way have a pool?
No, 2030 Farmhouse Way does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Farmhouse Way have accessible units?
No, 2030 Farmhouse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Farmhouse Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 Farmhouse Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary