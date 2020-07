Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New carpet and inside painting. Single story with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, one study, great open floor plan. Hardwood floors in living areas. The kitchen is open to the living area with bright white cabinets, gorgeous granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and double ovens. The spacious master with vaulted ceilings, dual sinks, separate garden tub and walk-in closet. Close to Parks, school and Highways.