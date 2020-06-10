2016 Needham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool

Great school district with walking school distance !!This well maintained home boasts an open kitchen-dining-living area with a high vaulted ceiling, impressive fireplace, with ample amounts of indirect sunlight. You'll enjoy the spacious master on 1st floor with separate shower & tub, double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Study down with game room & 3 more bedrooms up. . Neighborhood amenities include community pool trails, greenbelt. Plano ISD, close to parks, golf, shopping, entertainment and more.