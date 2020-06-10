All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 2016 Needham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
2016 Needham Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:25 AM

2016 Needham Drive

2016 Needham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2016 Needham Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Great school district with walking school distance !!This well maintained home boasts an open kitchen-dining-living area with a high vaulted ceiling, impressive fireplace, with ample amounts of indirect sunlight. You'll enjoy the spacious master on 1st floor with separate shower & tub, double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Study down with game room & 3 more bedrooms up. . Neighborhood amenities include community pool trails, greenbelt. Plano ISD, close to parks, golf, shopping, entertainment and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Needham Drive have any available units?
2016 Needham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Needham Drive have?
Some of 2016 Needham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Needham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Needham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Needham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Needham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2016 Needham Drive offer parking?
No, 2016 Needham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Needham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Needham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Needham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2016 Needham Drive has a pool.
Does 2016 Needham Drive have accessible units?
No, 2016 Needham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Needham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Needham Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary