2016 Needham Drive

Amenities
Great school district with walking school distance !!This well maintained home boasts an open kitchen-dining-living area with a high vaulted ceiling, impressive fireplace, with ample amounts of indirect sunlight. You'll enjoy the spacious master on 1st floor with separate shower & tub, double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Study down with game room & 3 more bedrooms up. . Neighborhood amenities include community pool trails, greenbelt. Plano ISD, close to parks, golf, shopping, entertainment and more.