Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The house is located in the highly sought after neighborhood, in city of Allen, Plano district, excellent elementary, middle school and high schools. It is five minutes away from highway 75, supermarkets, restaurants. The house has been completely renovated recently, new granite countertops, new carpet, new paint. Living area downstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs.