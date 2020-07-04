All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 2010 Knights Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
2010 Knights Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

2010 Knights Court

2010 Knights Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2010 Knights Court, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful one Story Home! High ceilings and plenty of natural light. Open kitchen overlooking the living room. Split Master, two living and two dining areas. Island Kitchen, Designer Light Fixtures, Frameless Glass Shower. Master has two closets. Extra storage room above utility. Walking distance from Plano ISD exemplary Elementary School in a nice neighborhood.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Knights Court have any available units?
2010 Knights Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 Knights Court have?
Some of 2010 Knights Court's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Knights Court currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Knights Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Knights Court pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Knights Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2010 Knights Court offer parking?
No, 2010 Knights Court does not offer parking.
Does 2010 Knights Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Knights Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Knights Court have a pool?
No, 2010 Knights Court does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Knights Court have accessible units?
No, 2010 Knights Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Knights Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 Knights Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary