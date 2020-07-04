2010 Knights Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful one Story Home! High ceilings and plenty of natural light. Open kitchen overlooking the living room. Split Master, two living and two dining areas. Island Kitchen, Designer Light Fixtures, Frameless Glass Shower. Master has two closets. Extra storage room above utility. Walking distance from Plano ISD exemplary Elementary School in a nice neighborhood.



[Property is not Section 8 approved]



