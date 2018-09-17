All apartments in Allen
2008 Temperate Drive

Location

2008 Temperate Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
*IMMACULATE* single story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car tandem. Study could be used as 4th bdrm. Chef's kitchen, oversized island loaded with Electrolux appliances inc. 6 burner gas stove and vented hood. Granite countertops throughout incl. baths. Glass slider wall opens to extended covered back patio. Beautiful hardwood floors through living areas. Luxurious oversized spa master bath. Separate his and her closets. Incredible 5 star resort style community pool, clubhouse and playground. Walking distance to Twin Creek Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Temperate Drive have any available units?
2008 Temperate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Temperate Drive have?
Some of 2008 Temperate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Temperate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Temperate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Temperate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Temperate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2008 Temperate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Temperate Drive offers parking.
Does 2008 Temperate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Temperate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Temperate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2008 Temperate Drive has a pool.
Does 2008 Temperate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2008 Temperate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Temperate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Temperate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

