One story clean cozy home with everything need, wall of window in family room, large master bedroom with separate shower; laundry room with almost brand new washer, dryer; Kitchen has open floor plan with breakfast bar and new microwave, refrigerator include; a good size landscaped back yard for entertainment or privacy.

Award winning Plano schools. New wood floors installed on 2017 in all rooms.