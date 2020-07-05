All apartments in Allen
2 Morningside Court
2 Morningside Court

2 Morningside Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Morningside Court, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOW Utilities! Huge lot, New Windows, Great Floor Plan, and Allen Schools, THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! ! Don't miss out on this awesome opportunity to own an amazing Allen home situated on a cul de sac and right by Celebration Park !! This is a fantastic layout and impeccably maintained house . The house is being outfitted with NEW GRID-LESS, ENERGY EFFICIENT LOW E WINDOWS! New Paint, New Carpet, Landscaping, Bathroom remodels, And it already has items such as full house water softener, New AC units and Duck work, NEW APPLIANCES, Wood Floors, Granite Counters, amazing frame less showers, and absolutely HUGE BACK YARD make this an opportunity of a life time. NO HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Morningside Court have any available units?
2 Morningside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Morningside Court have?
Some of 2 Morningside Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Morningside Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Morningside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Morningside Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 Morningside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2 Morningside Court offer parking?
Yes, 2 Morningside Court offers parking.
Does 2 Morningside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Morningside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Morningside Court have a pool?
No, 2 Morningside Court does not have a pool.
Does 2 Morningside Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Morningside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Morningside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Morningside Court has units with dishwashers.

