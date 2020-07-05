2 Morningside Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOW Utilities! Huge lot, New Windows, Great Floor Plan, and Allen Schools, THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! ! Don't miss out on this awesome opportunity to own an amazing Allen home situated on a cul de sac and right by Celebration Park !! This is a fantastic layout and impeccably maintained house . The house is being outfitted with NEW GRID-LESS, ENERGY EFFICIENT LOW E WINDOWS! New Paint, New Carpet, Landscaping, Bathroom remodels, And it already has items such as full house water softener, New AC units and Duck work, NEW APPLIANCES, Wood Floors, Granite Counters, amazing frame less showers, and absolutely HUGE BACK YARD make this an opportunity of a life time. NO HOA!