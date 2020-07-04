1917 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest suite media room

Grand Homes fully furnished -Model Home for Rent - loaded with designer features! Tons of wood floors, plush landscaping, built-ins, wet bar in Family Room. Kitchen has a huge 6 burners commercial grade range with double ovens. Stunning white slab marble master bath. Large built-in wine rack. Upstairs Gameroom & Media Room. Swimming Pool covered back Patio. Home is next to a neighborhood amenity center with rec room, pool, BBQ, Playground, and Community Pool. Walk to exemplary Cheatham Elementary! Best time to get a loaded home ready to move into. 2 car garage w extra front areas, study, Downstairs Guest suite. Energy Star certified with R38, 16 SEER & radiant barrier roof.