Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

1917 Douglas Avenue

1917 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Douglas Avenue, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
Grand Homes fully furnished -Model Home for Rent - loaded with designer features! Tons of wood floors, plush landscaping, built-ins, wet bar in Family Room. Kitchen has a huge 6 burners commercial grade range with double ovens. Stunning white slab marble master bath. Large built-in wine rack. Upstairs Gameroom & Media Room. Swimming Pool covered back Patio. Home is next to a neighborhood amenity center with rec room, pool, BBQ, Playground, and Community Pool. Walk to exemplary Cheatham Elementary! Best time to get a loaded home ready to move into. 2 car garage w extra front areas, study, Downstairs Guest suite. Energy Star certified with R38, 16 SEER & radiant barrier roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
1917 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 1917 Douglas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1917 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1917 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 1917 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1917 Douglas Avenue has a pool.
Does 1917 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1917 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Douglas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

