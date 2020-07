Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect layout in this fantastic family home with master and additional bedroom down, 3 bedrooms and a playroom up as well as a 3 car garage in sought after Allen ISD! The open floor plan makes it ideal for entertaining guest and having large family gatherings. Upgraded whole house in 2 years. It is included: handscraped hard wood floor at first floor included kitchen, new tiless at all baths. Granite countop at all kitchen and bath rooms. MOVING in ready.