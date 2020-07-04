1906 Rising Star Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 Car Garage built by Toll Brothers! Sits on a quiet street close to parks with easy access to wooded hike & bike trails. 2nd bedroom down with full bath! Open floor plan with tons of storage! Many high-end features to exceed your expectations! Hand scraped Hardwood Floors! Granite Counter Tops! Stainless Steel Appliances! Plantation Shutters! Study with French Doors! 8 Ft. Solid Core Doors! Winding Staircase with Wrought Iron Balusters! Master bath has his & her vanities w- granite counter tops, jetted tub, seperate shower, ceramic tile & lg walk-in closet. Patterned concrete patio w- pergola! 3 car garage includes work bench & built-in cabinets! 3 HVAC Zones! X-LG Storage Room!