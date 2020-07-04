All apartments in Allen
1906 Rising Star Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:42 AM

1906 Rising Star Drive

1906 Rising Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Rising Star Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 Car Garage built by Toll Brothers! Sits on a quiet street close to parks with easy access to wooded hike & bike trails. 2nd bedroom down with full bath! Open floor plan with tons of storage! Many high-end features to exceed your expectations! Hand scraped Hardwood Floors! Granite Counter Tops! Stainless Steel Appliances! Plantation Shutters! Study with French Doors! 8 Ft. Solid Core Doors! Winding Staircase with Wrought Iron Balusters! Master bath has his & her vanities w- granite counter tops, jetted tub, seperate shower, ceramic tile & lg walk-in closet. Patterned concrete patio w- pergola! 3 car garage includes work bench & built-in cabinets! 3 HVAC Zones! X-LG Storage Room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

