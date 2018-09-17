1853 Wood Duck Lane

Amenities

EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED!!! Lawn care, washer, dryer and refrigerator! This north-facing home is like-new in Allen. Smart use of space gives you only rooms you will use including a secluded downstairs guest suite. The heart of the home is the open kitchen, dining, and family rooms finished in a neutral palette. Enjoy swinging on the covered back patio or take a leisurely stroll to the private lake. Upstairs you will delight in the game room with attached large flex-space closet, a media room, as well as 3 bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms. This home is ideally positioned close to commuter highways, shopping, fine restaurants, and top-rated(10) schools. New roof 2019. Fridge, washer-dryer, media equip also for sale.