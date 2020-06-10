1841 Port Isabel Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Across from the exemplary Mary Evans Elementary school in Allen! Cul de sac with huge back yard. Wonderful floorplan with 2 bedrooms down PLUS study, 3 bedrooms up WITH media and gameroom. A lot of storage space in the house. High ceiling in living room, a lot of natural lights with double windows! Granite in the kitchen and island, double ovens, open to living room. 14 ft ceiling in study with French doors and glass panels. Covered backyard patio. Low-E tinted windows, nest thermostats, plantation shutters, art niches, 8 ft doors down, sink in laundry room. 3 car garage, BOB fence. Easy access to 121 and shopping centers including Target, Walmart etc.