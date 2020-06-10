All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

1841 Port Isabel Drive

1841 Port Isabel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Port Isabel Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Across from the exemplary Mary Evans Elementary school in Allen! Cul de sac with huge back yard. Wonderful floorplan with 2 bedrooms down PLUS study, 3 bedrooms up WITH media and gameroom. A lot of storage space in the house. High ceiling in living room, a lot of natural lights with double windows! Granite in the kitchen and island, double ovens, open to living room. 14 ft ceiling in study with French doors and glass panels. Covered backyard patio. Low-E tinted windows, nest thermostats, plantation shutters, art niches, 8 ft doors down, sink in laundry room. 3 car garage, BOB fence. Easy access to 121 and shopping centers including Target, Walmart etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Port Isabel Drive have any available units?
1841 Port Isabel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 Port Isabel Drive have?
Some of 1841 Port Isabel Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Port Isabel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Port Isabel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Port Isabel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1841 Port Isabel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1841 Port Isabel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1841 Port Isabel Drive offers parking.
Does 1841 Port Isabel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Port Isabel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Port Isabel Drive have a pool?
No, 1841 Port Isabel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Port Isabel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1841 Port Isabel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Port Isabel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 Port Isabel Drive has units with dishwashers.

